Cardio Interval Training (CIT) is a program designed to strengthen the lower extremities before adding the run to the physical training program. The program has lowered the number of bone density issues while maintaining a 98% final PT assessment pass rate for basic military training trainees. CIT is a whole-body workout along with cardiovascular benefits. Trainees benefit from the training and have a takeaway of knowledge to their technical training for a healthier lifestyle.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2020 12:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|764831
|VIRIN:
|200826-F-GY993-510
|Filename:
|DOD_107960888
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BMT applies whole-body workout using CIT, by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
