    BMT applies whole-body workout using CIT

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2020

    Video by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Cardio Interval Training (CIT) is a program designed to strengthen the lower extremities before adding the run to the physical training program. The program has lowered the number of bone density issues while maintaining a 98% final PT assessment pass rate for basic military training trainees. CIT is a whole-body workout along with cardiovascular benefits. Trainees benefit from the training and have a takeaway of knowledge to their technical training for a healthier lifestyle.

