Lincoln the dog joins 185th care team

An English Cream Golden Retriever puppy, named Lincoln is the newest recruit to join the Iowa Air National Guard in Sioux City, Iowa.



Chaplain, Lt. Colonel Steve Peters of the 185th Air Refueling Wing care team says when he got the approval to get a therapy dog he knew he wanted to get a puppy.



Lincoln was adopted from an Iowa based kennel that specializes in breeding dogs specifically to be trained as therapy dogs.



Within days after being born, the kennel where Lincoln came from started introducing him to unusual sounds and smells designed to acclimate the small dog to a noisy smelly world around him.



According to Peters, Lincoln has been in training before he arrived at the Air Base but he added that just like every new Airman there will be months of training ahead.



Therapy dogs like Lincoln are becoming more accepted in the work place as care givers often see results first hand.



Lincoln’s arrival at the Air Wing is just in time for the military’s observation of National Suicide Prevention Month in September when 185th unit members will get a chance to meet the new recruit during their training weekend.



Peters said as Lincoln matures and with additional training, he will become stronger and more intuitive to people’s needs. From Lincoln’s puppy perspective he seems happy just being alive, giving and taking love and attention to anyone who wanders through his world.







