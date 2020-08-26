Lincoln the dog joins 185th care team

It is a familiar scene, the pressure is on and expectations are high, then the new guy walks into the room for the first time. First observations are that this newbie seems a bit young and little fat for the Air Force.



He’s about one foot tall and has a fuzzy snowflake-white coat. The little newcomer has calm dark eyes, a shiny nose and with a wag of his tail he immediately wins over everyone in the room.



The new youngster is Lincoln. He is an English Cream Golden Retriever puppy and he has an advantage as the new guy because he is very small and unassuming, but he has a big job ahead. At just ten weeks old he is not aware that as a therapy dog in training he will potentially have the weight of someone’s world on his tiny shoulders.



“The English Cream Golden Retriever have it in their DNA to want to be with people,” said Lincoln’s care taker, 185th Air Refueling Wing Chaplin, Lt. Col Steve Peters. “They are a very empathetic breed and make fantastic therapy dogs.”



Lincoln seems to be adjusting to his new assignment fairly well, even though he spends quite a lot of time sleeping. Because he is just a puppy however, some special treatment like sleeping on the job is allowed.



According to Peters, Lincoln started training for his career from the day he was born. As part of his early tutelage, the kennel where Lincoln came from introduced him to unusual sounds and smells designed to acclimate him to the noisy, smelly world he would soon enter.



“What they are most interested in in therapy dogs are characteristics of calmness and loving people, slow to react to startling noises, or being distracted from things that are going on around them,” Peters commented.



Peters believes it is also never too early to begin teaching a dog how to behave around people. He said Lincoln was also being taught to sit and stay as soon as he first began to run and play.



When Peters got the go-ahead to have a dog join the 185th care team he said he purposefully went looking for a puppy. He said he found Lincoln at an Iowa based kennel that specializes in breeding dogs specifically to be therapy dogs.



According to Peters, the idea of getting a puppy was based on a desire to introduce the dog to the work environment early in life. Peters said Lincoln had been working hard even before he arrived at the Air Guard base, he added however that there are months of training ahead.

Peters said he has already observed that just having Lincoln on the base has had an immediate effect on people.



“When he arrived at the base, there was a steady stream of people at the door,” said Peters. “God bless the little boy, he was happy and excited every time somebody would come in.”



According to Peters having a therapy dog like Lincoln in the work place is becoming more accepted. He explained that care givers often see results first hand. Peters said therapy dogs can break down mental barriers, which then leads people to be more willing to open up and begin to talk. Peters added that results are also important to organizational leadership.



“The bottom line is that I believe Lincoln will be just another way in which we can care for members of our team,” said Peters.



Lincoln’s arrival is just in time for the military’s observation of National Suicide Prevention Month in September. The September training weekend is when most 185th unit members will get their first opportunity to meet the new recruit.



According to Peters it is the calming presence of an animal like Lincoln that can get people to feel at ease and make it easier for care givers to address underling spiritual, mental and physical health issues.



“Therapy dogs can break down barriers that people have built up. They [people] can finally allow their anxieties to relax,” Peters said when talking about the kinds of support that a dog provides.



From a people perspective, there seems to be a lot weighing on Lincoln. His role as a therapy dog will be a lifelong commitment. Peters said as Lincoln matures and with additional training, he will become stronger and more intuitive to people’s needs. From Lincoln’s puppy perspective he seems to be happy just being alive, giving and taking love and attention to anyone who wanders through his world.

