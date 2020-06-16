Raw B-Roll taped at Ft Hood, TX on 16 06 20 on the Army & Air Force Exchange Service's Safe, Sanitized and Secure safety measures during the 2020 COVID-19 Pandemic:
Soldier walking into the store
Cleaning of the conveyer belts and card reader at register
Cleaning of Baskets
More cleaning of register area and card reader
Cleaning and maintaining the customer service area
Military Family all with masks
Wide of store, customers passing
Associate stocking shelves, wide and CU
Cart trucking shot
Soldier checking out at register, using card, items bagged and leaving register area
Signage and cleaning of baskets before customers come in
Soldier at Jewelry Counter
NOTE: Releases were taken from all participants, on file at AAFES/Exchange.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2020 11:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764825
|VIRIN:
|200826-D-ZZ999-000
|Filename:
|DOD_107960787
|Length:
|00:12:56
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army & Air Force Exchange Service - COVID Safety Measures, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
