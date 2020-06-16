Army & Air Force Exchange Service - COVID Safety Measures

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/764825" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Raw B-Roll taped at Ft Hood, TX on 16 06 20 on the Army & Air Force Exchange Service's Safe, Sanitized and Secure safety measures during the 2020 COVID-19 Pandemic:



Soldier walking into the store

Cleaning of the conveyer belts and card reader at register

Cleaning of Baskets

More cleaning of register area and card reader

Cleaning and maintaining the customer service area

Military Family all with masks

Wide of store, customers passing

Associate stocking shelves, wide and CU

Cart trucking shot

Soldier checking out at register, using card, items bagged and leaving register area

Signage and cleaning of baskets before customers come in

Soldier at Jewelry Counter



NOTE: Releases were taken from all participants, on file at AAFES/Exchange.