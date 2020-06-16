Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service - COVID Safety Measures

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Raw B-Roll taped at Ft Hood, TX on 16 06 20 on the Army & Air Force Exchange Service's Safe, Sanitized and Secure safety measures during the 2020 COVID-19 Pandemic:

    Soldier walking into the store
    Cleaning of the conveyer belts and card reader at register
    Cleaning of Baskets
    More cleaning of register area and card reader
    Cleaning and maintaining the customer service area
    Military Family all with masks
    Wide of store, customers passing
    Associate stocking shelves, wide and CU
    Cart trucking shot
    Soldier checking out at register, using card, items bagged and leaving register area
    Signage and cleaning of baskets before customers come in
    Soldier at Jewelry Counter

    NOTE: Releases were taken from all participants, on file at AAFES/Exchange.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 11:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764825
    VIRIN: 200826-D-ZZ999-000
    Filename: DOD_107960787
    Length: 00:12:56
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army & Air Force Exchange Service - COVID Safety Measures, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Sandi Lute lutes@aafes.com

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT