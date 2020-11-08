Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SHAPE Arts & Crafts Center Appointments

    MONS, WHT, BELGIUM

    08.11.2020

    Video by Airman Katharine Winchell 

    AFN Benelux

    Shawna Morton, Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe Arts and Crafts Manager, at the SHAPE Arts and Crafts Center facility shares what the facility is up to as they slowly reopen amidst COVID-19, August 11, 2020, SHAPE, Belgium. Morton and her team have opened their doors for framing, engraving, and special order appointments. (U.S Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Katharine Winchell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 09:46
    Video ID: 764797
    VIRIN: 260820-F-GK677-1001
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SHAPE Arts & Crafts Center Appointments, by A1C Katharine Winchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

