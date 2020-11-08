SHAPE Arts & Crafts Center Appointments

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Shawna Morton, Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe Arts and Crafts Manager, at the SHAPE Arts and Crafts Center facility shares what the facility is up to as they slowly reopen amidst COVID-19, August 11, 2020, SHAPE, Belgium. Morton and her team have opened their doors for framing, engraving, and special order appointments. (U.S Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Katharine Winchell)