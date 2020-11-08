Shawna Morton, Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe Arts and Crafts Manager, at the SHAPE Arts and Crafts Center facility shares what the facility is up to as they slowly reopen amidst COVID-19, August 11, 2020, SHAPE, Belgium. Morton and her team have opened their doors for framing, engraving, and special order appointments. (U.S Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Katharine Winchell)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2020 09:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|764797
|VIRIN:
|260820-F-GK677-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107960450
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|MONS, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SHAPE Arts & Crafts Center Appointments, by A1C Katharine Winchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
