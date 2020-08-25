Hangar 1, Combat Fitness Center Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Gen. Peter B. Andrysiak, Commanding General, U.S. Army Alaska, and Command Sergeant Maj. Philip Blaisdell, welcomed garrison and 1/25 Stryker Brigade Combat Team command teams to the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Hangar 1 Army Combat Fitness Test Training Facility at Fort Wainwright, Alaska.

“The facility is a testament to the drive to improve the lives of Soldiers here at Fort Wainwright,” Andrysiak said. Adding that it is a clear demonstration of the Army’s investing in the Soldiers and families.

The opening of this training facility provides Soldiers stationed at Fort Wainwright, an area to build and maintain their combat readiness year-round.