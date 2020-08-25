Hangar 1, Combat Fitness Center Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Maj. Gen. Peter B. Andrysiak, Commanding General, U.S. Army Alaska, and Command Sergeant Maj. Philip Blaisdell, welcomed garrison and 1/25 Stryker Brigade Combat Team command teams to the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Hangar 1 Army Combat Fitness Test Training Facility at Fort Wainwright, Alaska.
“The facility is a testament to the drive to improve the lives of Soldiers here at Fort Wainwright,” Andrysiak said. Adding that it is a clear demonstration of the Army’s investing in the Soldiers and families.
The opening of this training facility provides Soldiers stationed at Fort Wainwright, an area to build and maintain their combat readiness year-round.
