Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hangar 1, Combat Fitness Center Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen. Peter B. Andrysiak, Commanding General, U.S. Army Alaska, and Command Sergeant Maj. Philip Blaisdell, welcomed garrison and 1/25 Stryker Brigade Combat Team command teams to the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Hangar 1 Army Combat Fitness Test Training Facility at Fort Wainwright, Alaska.
    “The facility is a testament to the drive to improve the lives of Soldiers here at Fort Wainwright,” Andrysiak said. Adding that it is a clear demonstration of the Army’s investing in the Soldiers and families.
    The opening of this training facility provides Soldiers stationed at Fort Wainwright, an area to build and maintain their combat readiness year-round.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 17:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 764761
    VIRIN: 200825-A-XA877-0001
    Filename: DOD_107960025
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hangar 1, Combat Fitness Center Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Army
    Fairbanks
    Fort Wainwright
    U.S. Army Alaska
    USARAK
    ACFT
    U.S. Army Garrison Alaska

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT