    Women's Equality Day

    CO, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2020

    Video by Spc. Michael Hunnisett 

    Colorado National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, The Adjutant General of the Colorado National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. Bill Woods, Senior Enlisted Leader, Colorado National Guard, address the force on the importance of Women's Equality Day.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 14:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764723
    VIRIN: 200819-A-CQ037-867
    Filename: DOD_107959601
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: CO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's Equality Day, by SPC Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

