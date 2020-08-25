Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women of Crane Army Lead the Way in Munitions Readiness

    CRANE, IN, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Mallory Haag 

    Crane Army Ammunition Activity

    The women of Crane Army Ammunition Activity are dedicated and talented individuals who work hard to provide quality munitions to the warfighter. Their leadership and insight guides and encourages the CAAA workforce every day. Crane Army’s mission is to provide conventional munitions support for U.S. Army and Joint Force readiness. It is one of 17 installations of the Joint Munitions Command and one of 23 organic industrial bases under the U.S. Army Materiel Command, which include arsenals, depots, activities and ammunition plants.

