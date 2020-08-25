Women of Crane Army Lead the Way in Munitions Readiness

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The women of Crane Army Ammunition Activity are dedicated and talented individuals who work hard to provide quality munitions to the warfighter. Their leadership and insight guides and encourages the CAAA workforce every day. Crane Army’s mission is to provide conventional munitions support for U.S. Army and Joint Force readiness. It is one of 17 installations of the Joint Munitions Command and one of 23 organic industrial bases under the U.S. Army Materiel Command, which include arsenals, depots, activities and ammunition plants.