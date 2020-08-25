Women of Crane Army Lead the Way in Munitions Readiness

Photo By Mallory Haag | The women of Crane Army Ammunition Activity are dedicated and talented individuals who...... read more read more Photo By Mallory Haag | The women of Crane Army Ammunition Activity are dedicated and talented individuals who work hard to provide quality munitions to the warfighter. Their leadership and insight guides and encourages the CAAA workforce every day. Crane Army’s mission is to provide conventional munitions support for U.S. Army and Joint Force readiness. It is one of 17 installations of the Joint Munitions Command and one of 23 organic industrial bases under the U.S. Army Materiel Command, which include arsenals, depots, activities and ammunition plants. see less | View Image Page

As America celebrates Women’s Equality Day and the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, Crane Army Ammunition Activity honors the women who contribute to its mission every day with their expertise, insight and dedication. The diverse backgrounds and perspectives of these women enable it to more efficiently provide munitions to warfighters all over the world.



Women have been vital to providing munitions readiness since Crane was founded as a Naval Ammunition Depot in 1941. Today, Crane Army’s female team members continue that proud tradition and push the organization forward.



“The women at Crane Army are role models for their teammates by demonstrating their abilities and perseverance,” said Deputy to the Commander Norm Thomas. “They are leaders of all areas of our organization and are challengers that have pushed through many doors of opportunity and surpassed the competition. CAAA counts on them every day to make decisions and lead subordinates to improved performance.”



CAAA’s female leaders are essential to delivering Crane Army’s signature quality service to America’s men and women in uniform. Thomas said that women like Supervisory Facilities Operations Specialist Lauren Shipman are valuable to Crane Army and have shown impressive work ethic and creative problem solving capabilities.



“Women do cover a wide variety of career fields at Crane Army,” said Shipman, whose team is responsible for providing the command with adequate resources and the facilities it needs to function at its highest capacity. “Those wide varieties really bring a lot of talents to the table.”



Crane Army’s female employees like Manufacturing and Engineering Senior Supervisor Audrey Courson are experts in their field. They bring with them the necessary tools to provide the warfighter with quality munitions wherever and whenever needed. Courson oversees multiple production and demilitarization operations and keeps processes running smoothly. Thomas said Courson has taken great strides via hard work and strong leadership.



“I find that the women at Crane Amy are some of the most knowledgeable and professional women that I know,” said Courson. “They are very helpful in wanting to see the younger generations succeed and training them so that they can help support the warfighter.”



Pam Morrison, a supervisory quality assurance specialist at CAAA, said she feels supported in the workplace and finds she’s always able to make connections and accomplish her mission. Morrison and her team ensure the facilities and processes at CAAA enable the workforce to run efficiently and safely.



“We all work as a team,” said Morrison. “We are all coming together to meet one mission. We all have constraints we have to work in, but our different perspectives allow us to get the mission done right.”



The women of Crane Army have made a significant mark on its history and will continue to be an integral part of its future. With their knowledge and professionalism, CAAA’s female employees will lead Crane Army in developing new ways to support the warfighter.



Crane Army Ammunition Activity produces and provides conventional munitions in support of U.S. Army and Joint Force readiness. It is part of the Joint Munitions Command and the U.S. Army Materiel Command, which include arsenals, depots, activities and ammunition plants. Established Oct. 1977, it is located on Naval Support Activity Crane.