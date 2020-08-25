On the 25th of August at Whipple Field on Fort Myer Virginia will be a Counterpart Arrival Ceremony at 1000 which will be followed by A wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2020 12:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764704
|Filename:
|DOD_107959291
|Length:
|01:07:02
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chief of Staff of the Army Counterpart Visit (Canada), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT