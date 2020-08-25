Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of National Guard Bureau Hosts Senior Enlisted Advisors Change of Responsibility

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Watch General Hokanson host the Change of Responsibility for the Senior Enlisted Advisor CSM Christopher Kepner to Command Chief Tony Whitehead.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 11:23
    Category: B-Roll
    TAGS

    Change of Responsibility
    Tony Whitehead
    Christopher Kepner
    General Hokanson

