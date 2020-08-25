Watch General Hokanson host the Change of Responsibility for the Senior Enlisted Advisor CSM Christopher Kepner to Command Chief Tony Whitehead.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2020 11:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764694
|Filename:
|DOD_107959232
|Length:
|00:49:33
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chief of National Guard Bureau Hosts Senior Enlisted Advisors Change of Responsibility, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT