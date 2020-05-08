The 374th Operations Support Squadron recently had a ribbon cutting for their new C-130J flight simulator. The new technology will be used to help train flight crews on different tactics pertaining to the aircraft, that they would typically get TDY back in the states, right here at Yokota. For AFN use. Interviewees: Maj. Chris Wolff, 374th OSS Assistant Director of Operations. Mr. Christopher Miceli, Nova Technologies, Refresher Training Manager (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 23:51
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|764640
|VIRIN:
|200805-F-EU398-774
|Filename:
|DOD_107958699
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 374th Operations Support Squadron's New Flight Simulator AFN Edit, by SSgt Miquel Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
