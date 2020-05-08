Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    374th Operations Support Squadron's New Flight Simulator AFN Edit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    08.05.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 374th Operations Support Squadron recently had a ribbon cutting for their new C-130J flight simulator. The new technology will be used to help train flight crews on different tactics pertaining to the aircraft, that they would typically get TDY back in the states, right here at Yokota. For AFN use. Interviewees: Maj. Chris Wolff, 374th OSS Assistant Director of Operations. Mr. Christopher Miceli, Nova Technologies, Refresher Training Manager (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 23:51
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 764640
    VIRIN: 200805-F-EU398-774
    Filename: DOD_107958699
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374th Operations Support Squadron's New Flight Simulator AFN Edit, by SSgt Miquel Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Japan
    Flight Crew
    Yokota Air Base
    Pacific Air Force
    C-130
    training
    374th Airlift Wing
    374th Operations Support Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT