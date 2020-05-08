374th Operations Support Squadron's New Flight Simulator AFN Edit

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 374th Operations Support Squadron recently had a ribbon cutting for their new C-130J flight simulator. The new technology will be used to help train flight crews on different tactics pertaining to the aircraft, that they would typically get TDY back in the states, right here at Yokota. For AFN use. Interviewees: Maj. Chris Wolff, 374th OSS Assistant Director of Operations. Mr. Christopher Miceli, Nova Technologies, Refresher Training Manager (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan)