    Mission Readiness: 374th LRS's Vehicle Maintenance Flight SM

    JAPAN

    04.15.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s Vehicle Management flight is dedicated to ensuring every vehicle on Yokota Air Base is fully serviceable and ready to get the mission done. Interviewee: TSgt Anthony Shaw, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Vehicle Maintenance Flight (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt Miquel Jordan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 23:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 764638
    VIRIN: 200415-F-EU398-319
    Filename: DOD_107958692
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission Readiness: 374th LRS's Vehicle Maintenance Flight SM, by SSgt Miquel Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Japan
    Vehicle Maintenance
    Yokota Air Base
    Pacific Air Force
    Vehicle Management
    374th Airlift Wing
    374th Logistics Readiness Squadron

