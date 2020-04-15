Mission Readiness: 374th LRS's Vehicle Maintenance Flight SM

The 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s Vehicle Management flight is dedicated to ensuring every vehicle on Yokota Air Base is fully serviceable and ready to get the mission done. Interviewee: TSgt Anthony Shaw, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Vehicle Maintenance Flight (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt Miquel Jordan)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 23:51
|Location:
|JP
