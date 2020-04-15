The 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s Vehicle Management flight is dedicated to ensuring every vehicle on Yokota Air Base is fully serviceable and ready to get the mission done. For AFN use. Interviewee: TSgt Anthony Shaw, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Vehicle Maintenance Flight (Video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt Miquel Jordan)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 23:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|764637
|VIRIN:
|200415-F-EU398-141
|Filename:
|DOD_107958673
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mission Readiness: 374th LRS's Vehicle Maintenance Flight AFN Spot, by SSgt Miquel Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
