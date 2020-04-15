Mission Readiness: 374th LRS's Vehicle Maintenance Flight AFN Spot

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s Vehicle Management flight is dedicated to ensuring every vehicle on Yokota Air Base is fully serviceable and ready to get the mission done. For AFN use. Interviewee: TSgt Anthony Shaw, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Vehicle Maintenance Flight (Video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt Miquel Jordan)