Ever find yourself running late to an air show? Well, let's just say... it happens to everyone. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Sam Eckholm)
Filmed during the F-22 Demonstration Team's visit to Ocean City, Maryland for the OC Air Show.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 15:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|764554
|VIRIN:
|200824-F-VA182-1001
|PIN:
|1234
|Filename:
|DOD_107957583
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|OCEAN CITY, MD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Never Be Late to an Air Show, by 1st Lt. Sam Eckholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT