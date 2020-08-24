Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Never Be Late to an Air Show

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OCEAN CITY, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Video by 1st Lt. Sam Eckholm 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Ever find yourself running late to an air show? Well, let's just say... it happens to everyone. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Sam Eckholm)

    Filmed during the F-22 Demonstration Team's visit to Ocean City, Maryland for the OC Air Show.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 15:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764554
    VIRIN: 200824-F-VA182-1001
    PIN: 1234
    Filename: DOD_107957583
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: OCEAN CITY, MD, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Never Be Late to an Air Show, by 1st Lt. Sam Eckholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Crew Chief
    Team
    Air Show
    Raptor
    F-22 Raptor
    Airman Magazine
    Aircraft
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Maintainers
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    1st Fighter Wing
    FlyFightWin
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team
    AimHigh
    KnowYourMil
    ACC Demo Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT