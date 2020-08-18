If you are a military spouse, the Exchange may be the right place for you. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is a top employer of military spouses. Contact your local Exchange for more details.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 09:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|764497
|VIRIN:
|200818-D-ZZ999-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107956990
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Apply My Spouse, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
