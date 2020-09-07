Army & Air Force Exchange Service Veteran Benefits 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In 2020, on-installation shopping benefits in the main exchanges, expresses, commissaries and MWR facilities, were extended to all service-connected Disabled Veteran’s, Purple Heart Recipients, former POW’s and eligible caregivers, allowing the Exchange to honor the service of all Warfighters, past, present and future.