In 2020, on-installation shopping benefits in the main exchanges, expresses, commissaries and MWR facilities, were extended to all service-connected Disabled Veteran’s, Purple Heart Recipients, former POW’s and eligible caregivers, allowing the Exchange to honor the service of all Warfighters, past, present and future.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 09:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|764491
|VIRIN:
|200709-D-ZZ999-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107956983
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army & Air Force Exchange Service Veteran Benefits 2020, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
