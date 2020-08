Taji Training Highlights - Coalition transfers Camp Taji to Iraqi Security Forces

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coalition forces and Iraqi Soldiers participate in comprehensive tactical training. Camp Taji features various training facilities, including an obstacle course, that have been utilized by Iraqi and Coalition forces since 2014. Camp Taji was transferred to the Iraqi Security Forces on August 23, 2020. The Coalition is adjusting its position in Iraq as part of long-planned adjustments to the force, due to Iraqi Security Forces' success in the campaign against Daesh. The Coalitions' military movements are conducted in coordination with the Government of Iraq. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jensen Guillory)