Personnel Qualification Standard Ceremony II

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/764366" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, participate in a Naval Integration Personnel Qualification Standard (PQS) Ceremony at Naval Support Activity-Hampton Roads, Norfolk, Virginia August 18, 2020. In support of the Commandant’s Planning Guidance toward enhancing naval integration, PQS training equips Marines with the ability to integrate into naval forces and provide critical capabilities both afloat and ashore. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Danielle Abshire/Released)