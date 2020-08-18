Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Personnel Qualification Standard Ceremony II

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2020

    Video by Cpl. Danielle Abshire 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, participate in a Naval Integration Personnel Qualification Standard (PQS) Ceremony at Naval Support Activity-Hampton Roads, Norfolk, Virginia August 18, 2020. In support of the Commandant’s Planning Guidance toward enhancing naval integration, PQS training equips Marines with the ability to integrate into naval forces and provide critical capabilities both afloat and ashore. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Danielle Abshire/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 21:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 764366
    VIRIN: 200818-M-HY653-2001
    Filename: DOD_107955348
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PQS
    Marine Corps Forces Command
    blue-green
    naval integration
    MFC
    Fleet Marine Forces Atlantic
    FMFLANT
    Personnel Qualification Standard

