Personnel Qualification Standard Ceremony

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, participate in a Naval Integration Personnel Qualification Standard (PQS) Ceremony at Naval Support Activity-Hampton Roads, Norfolk, Virginia August 18, 2020. In support of the Commandant’s Planning Guidance toward enhancing naval integration, PQS training equips Marines with the ability to integrate into naval forces and provide critical capabilities both afloat and ashore. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Danielle Abshire/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 21:26
|Category:
|Video ID:
|764364
|VIRIN:
|200818-M-HY653-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107955342
|Length:
|00:15:39
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
