CSO Training - Ready for Tomorrow

The 479th Flying Training Group is the U.S. Air Force's only training pipeline for combat systems officers. CSOs are trained to perform duties as electronic warfare officers, weapon systems officers, navigators, and special operations.



"WSO, EWO, Nav, and Special Operations. We may come from different backgrounds and have very specific roles, but one thing remains constant, we are all combat systems officers. We are a community deeply rooted in history, from the bombardiers and navigators of WW2, fighting side by side on bomber crews in the hostile skies of Europe, to the EWOs and WSOs flying over Vietnam. Our presence is just as vital today as it was then, and will continue to be long into the future. We are the linchpins to joint all domain command and control, as the Air Force transitions to a net-centric approach to warfare. We are the humans on the loop. Here at UCT, we forge tacticians that are trained and ready to face whatever obstacles tomorrow brings. From learning the fundamentals of sensor operations and weapons employment; to understanding how to defeat and jam adversary threat systems, to developing the tools needed to precisely navigate in some of the world’s most sensitive regions, UCT delivers. Our graduates are prepared for the battles of today and the ones that loom on the horizon. They are ready. Are you?"