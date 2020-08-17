U.S. Marine Instructors with Marine Corps Security Cooperation Group conduct a
Foreign Weapons Range in Moyock, North Carolina, at the Academi Training Center, Aug 17, 2020. The range familiarizes instructors with different foreign
weapon systems to enhance and sustain the instructor’s knowledge. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Chen/released)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 13:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|764304
|VIRIN:
|200817-M-GL991-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107954574
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Knowledge is Firepower, by LCpl Jack Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
