Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Knowledge is Firepower

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    U.S. Marine Instructors with Marine Corps Security Cooperation Group conduct a
    Foreign Weapons Range in Moyock, North Carolina, at the Academi Training Center, Aug 17, 2020. The range familiarizes instructors with different foreign
    weapon systems to enhance and sustain the instructor’s knowledge. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Chen/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 13:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764304
    VIRIN: 200817-M-GL991-0001
    Filename: DOD_107954574
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Knowledge is Firepower, by LCpl Jack Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Marines
    Marine Corps Security Cooperation Group
    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command
    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic
    Foreign Weapons Range
    Academi Training Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT