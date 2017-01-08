Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLMS: DoD's Logistics Support Solution (open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2017

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    For more than 50 years, the legacy means of processing logistics transactions known as "MILS" has served DoD well; but the 80 card column format cannot satisfy the increasing demands of present and future generations of logisticians. This video highlights DoD's Logistics Management Standards which are an evolving set of business processes, rules, and data standards that better support a worldwide combat logistics mission and give Warfighters greater flexibility and capability to manage critical wartime supplies.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2017
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 14:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:04:16
    Location: US
    Defense Logistics Agency DLMS

