For more than 50 years, the legacy means of processing logistics transactions known as "MILS" has served DoD well; but the 80 card column format cannot satisfy the increasing demands of present and future generations of logisticians. This video highlights DoD's Logistics Management Standards which are an evolving set of business processes, rules, and data standards that better support a worldwide combat logistics mission and give Warfighters greater flexibility and capability to manage critical wartime supplies.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 14:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|764155
|VIRIN:
|170801-O-LU733-089
|PIN:
|505459
|Filename:
|DOD_107952693
|Length:
|00:04:16
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DLMS: DoD's Logistics Support Solution (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT