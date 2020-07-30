Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Dudik Introduction

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2020

    Video by Cpl. Joseph Exner and 1st Lt. Brett Vannier

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    Col. Charles E. Dudik, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, addresses the Marines, Sailors, and families on station on MCAS Yuma, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2020. Col. Dudik recently took over command of MCAS Yuma from Col. David A. Suggs. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joseph Exner)

