    NAVCENT / U.S. 5th Fleet / CMF Change of Command

    BAHRAIN

    08.19.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Carlisle 

    AFN Bahrain

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN (Aug. 19, 2020) Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet, Combined Maritime Forces held a change of command ceremony aboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain on August 19, 2020. During the Ceremony Vice Adm. James Malloy was relieved by Vice Adm. Samuel Paparo. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Lindsay Lair/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVCENT / U.S. 5th Fleet / CMF Change of Command, by PO2 William Carlisle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

