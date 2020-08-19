NAVCENT / U.S. 5th Fleet / CMF Change of Command

MANAMA, BAHRAIN (Aug. 19, 2020) Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet, Combined Maritime Forces held a change of command ceremony aboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain on August 19, 2020. During the Ceremony Vice Adm. James Malloy was relieved by Vice Adm. Samuel Paparo. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Lindsay Lair/Released)
