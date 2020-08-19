Washington National Guard Helicopters deploy to Palmer Fire
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 23:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764013
|VIRIN:
|200819-D-MN117-834
|Filename:
|DOD_107951429
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Washington National Guard Helicopters deploy to Palmer Fire, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT