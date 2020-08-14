Marine Corps Sgt. Trevor M. Goldyn - Dignified Transfer

A U.S. Marine Corps carry team transfers the remains of Sgt. Trevor M. Goldyn of Frankfort, Illinois, during a dignified transfer Aug. 14, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Goldyn was assigned to 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, Marine Forces Central Command, Bahrain.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 20:15
|Category:
|Package
|Length:
|00:06:18
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Hometown:
|FRANKFORT, IL, US
