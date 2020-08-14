Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Sgt. Trevor M. Goldyn - Dignified Transfer

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Marine Corps carry team transfers the remains of Sgt. Trevor M. Goldyn of Frankfort, Illinois, during a dignified transfer Aug. 14, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Goldyn was assigned to 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, Marine Forces Central Command, Bahrain.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 20:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 764010
    VIRIN: 200814-F-F3100-1001
    Filename: DOD_107951423
    Length: 00:06:18
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Hometown: FRANKFORT, IL, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

