Logistics On Location: Wildland Fire Support

Every year wildfires ravage states in the west, Pacific Northwest, and Northern Rockies regions of the United States. It takes a team to suppress the fires and a team to support those who put their lives on the line. DLA is proud to be a part of the team that supports the USDA firefighters, the military and others with supplies they need to contain and put out a fire. For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil