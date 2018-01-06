Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistics On Location: Wildland Fire Support

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2018

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Every year wildfires ravage states in the west, Pacific Northwest, and Northern Rockies regions of the United States. It takes a team to suppress the fires and a team to support those who put their lives on the line. DLA is proud to be a part of the team that supports the USDA firefighters, the military and others with supplies they need to contain and put out a fire. For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil

    Date Taken: 06.01.2018
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020
    Category: Video Productions
    Defense Logistics Agency

