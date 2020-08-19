Your Voice is Our Future: Jiwon Han, DLA Land and Maritime (open caption)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/763977" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

DLA employees have the opportunity to help shape DLA's future by participating in the 2020 DLA Culture/Climate Survey. Watch this short video to learn from fellow employee, Jiwon Han, on why she believes all of team DLA should participate by taking the survey. "Your voice is our future!"