U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, 2d Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division perform a floatation test with Light Armored Vehicle-25s at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, August 18, 2020. These tests are imperative to determine the seaworthiness of a vehicle for future training and operations to maintain the Division’s combat readiness.
Date Taken:
|08.18.2020
Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 14:40
Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
This work, 2d LAR Splash Training, by LCpl Sydney Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
