Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2d LAR Splash Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Sydney Smith 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, 2d Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division perform a floatation test with Light Armored Vehicle-25s at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, August 18, 2020. These tests are imperative to determine the seaworthiness of a vehicle for future training and operations to maintain the Division’s combat readiness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 14:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 763961
    VIRIN: 200818-M-WC972-001
    Filename: DOD_107950717
    Length: 00:04:22
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d LAR Splash Training, by LCpl Sydney Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    water
    splash
    lav
    marines
    training
    lar
    2d MARDIV
    dvidsdaily

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT