    DLA Distribution Expeditionary Team

    UNITED STATES

    08.18.2020

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    D-D-X-X, four letters you should remember. This is DLA Distribution’s Expeditionary team. DDXX is the Defense Logistics Agency’s deployable team and they go all around the world to set up a mobile warehouse and put forward stocks in the theater of operation, putting materials and equipment closer to the warfighter which reduces customer wait time and increases readiness for the warfighters on ground. To find out how to request a DDXX team for your exercise or operation visit: https://www.dla.mil/Distribution/Locations/DDXX/

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020
    Defense Logistics Agency DLA Distribution

