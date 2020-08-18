DLA Distribution Expeditionary Team

D-D-X-X, four letters you should remember. This is DLA Distribution’s Expeditionary team. DDXX is the Defense Logistics Agency’s deployable team and they go all around the world to set up a mobile warehouse and put forward stocks in the theater of operation, putting materials and equipment closer to the warfighter which reduces customer wait time and increases readiness for the warfighters on ground. To find out how to request a DDXX team for your exercise or operation visit: https://www.dla.mil/Distribution/Locations/DDXX/
