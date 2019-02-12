Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DLA Troop Support: Making Logistics Happen (open captions)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.02.2019

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    At DLA Troop Support our team takes pride in "making logistics happen." We provide effective and efficient support to our warfighters and other valued customers with subsistence, clothing/textiles, construction and engineer equipment, medical supplies, and hardware solutions in order for them to achieve their global missions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2019
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 10:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 763949
    VIRIN: 191202-O-LU733-471
    PIN: 505514
    Filename: DOD_107950385
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Troop Support: Making Logistics Happen (open captions), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Defense Logistics Agency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT