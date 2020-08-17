Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lt Gen Armagno's Promotion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin Carnahan 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Former Maj Gen Armagno was promoted by the US Space Force to the rank of Lt Gen.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 12:54
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 763854
    VIRIN: 200817-F-SQ839-158
    Filename: DOD_107948937
    Length: 00:41:22
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt Gen Armagno's Promotion, by SSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    promotion
    general
    usaf
    ussf
    maj gen
    lt gen
    space command
    space force
    Armagno

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT