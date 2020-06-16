Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID Exchange Support

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Our goal at the Exchange is to provide a safe, secure and sanitized shopping environment for our shoppers, especially during the pandemic.
    Some of these command-directed operational changes include:

    Continually disinfecting customer service and sales points, multiple

    times daily.


    Cleaning product demo displays and high-traffic fixtures.


    The removal of tables and chairs from our food courts to add room for social distancing.


    Marking store floors to ensure shoppers keep 6 feet of distance while waiting in line.


    Posting in-store signing stating DOD Guidance regarding COVID-19.


    And providing contactless shopping options that range from purchasing online, in-store pickup and curbside pickup services.


    The Exchange will be here to serve those who serve, our Nation’s Heroes.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 763853
    VIRIN: 200616-D-ZZ999-0001
    Filename: DOD_107948936
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID Exchange Support, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

