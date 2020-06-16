COVID Exchange Support

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/763853" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Our goal at the Exchange is to provide a safe, secure and sanitized shopping environment for our shoppers, especially during the pandemic.

Some of these command-directed operational changes include:



Continually disinfecting customer service and sales points, multiple



times daily.





Cleaning product demo displays and high-traffic fixtures.





The removal of tables and chairs from our food courts to add room for social distancing.





Marking store floors to ensure shoppers keep 6 feet of distance while waiting in line.





Posting in-store signing stating DOD Guidance regarding COVID-19.





And providing contactless shopping options that range from purchasing online, in-store pickup and curbside pickup services.





The Exchange will be here to serve those who serve, our Nation’s Heroes.