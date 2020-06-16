COVID Exchange Support

Our goal at the Exchange is to provide a safe, secure and sanitized shopping environment for our shoppers, especially during the pandemic.
Some of these command-directed operational changes include:
Continually disinfecting customer service and sales points, multiple
times daily.
Cleaning product demo displays and high-traffic fixtures.
The removal of tables and chairs from our food courts to add room for social distancing.
Marking store floors to ensure shoppers keep 6 feet of distance while waiting in line.
Posting in-store signing stating DOD Guidance regarding COVID-19.
And providing contactless shopping options that range from purchasing online, in-store pickup and curbside pickup services.
The Exchange will be here to serve those who serve, our Nation’s Heroes.
