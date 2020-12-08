Rescue Tech At The 145th Airlift Wing

Air Force and Civilian Firefighters participate in the Rescue Tech One course at the 145th Airlift Wing. The North Carolina Air National Guard is the only Guard base in the country that conducts both Rescue Tech One and Rescue Tech Two, and also accepts Active Duty, National Guard, Reserve and civilians.
