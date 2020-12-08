Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rescue Tech At The 145th Airlift Wing

    NC, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sonia Clark and Airman 1st Class Juan Paz

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    Air Force and Civilian Firefighters participate in the Rescue Tech One course at the 145th Airlift Wing. The North Carolina Air National Guard is the only Guard base in the country that conducts both Rescue Tech One and Rescue Tech Two, and also accepts Active Duty, National Guard, Reserve and civilians.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 09:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 763814
    VIRIN: 200812-Z-TO715-1023
    Filename: DOD_107948650
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: NC, US
    This work, Rescue Tech At The 145th Airlift Wing, by SSgt Sonia Clark and SrA Juan Paz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force
    firefighters
    North Carolina Air National Guard
    145th Airlift Wing
    Rescue Tech One

