Boat Safety Public Service Announcement video is in the style of an 8-bit video game. Main character chooses safety gear and then chooses beer over water causing him to drive the boat into a rock. Game starts over, character chooses water and doesn't hit the rock second time around. Video ends with the message "In life there are no second chances. Be safe and responsible when boating this summer." Music and sound effects are all Creative Commons 0 license (free to use/no attribution).