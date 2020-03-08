Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boat Safety

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    08.03.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Kegan Kay 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    Boat Safety Public Service Announcement video is in the style of an 8-bit video game. Main character chooses safety gear and then chooses beer over water causing him to drive the boat into a rock. Game starts over, character chooses water and doesn't hit the rock second time around. Video ends with the message "In life there are no second chances. Be safe and responsible when boating this summer." Music and sound effects are all Creative Commons 0 license (free to use/no attribution).

    Date Taken: 08.03.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 06:32
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 763800
    VIRIN: 200803-N-OX321-1002
    Filename: DOD_107948554
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boat Safety, by PO1 Kegan Kay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    video
    video game
    PSA
    boat safety
    8-bit

