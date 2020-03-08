Boat Safety Public Service Announcement video is in the style of an 8-bit video game. Main character chooses safety gear and then chooses beer over water causing him to drive the boat into a rock. Game starts over, character chooses water and doesn't hit the rock second time around. Video ends with the message "In life there are no second chances. Be safe and responsible when boating this summer." Music and sound effects are all Creative Commons 0 license (free to use/no attribution).
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2020 06:32
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|763800
|VIRIN:
|200803-N-OX321-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_107948554
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Boat Safety, by PO1 Kegan Kay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
