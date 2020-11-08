Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pegasus Forge 2020 - BRoll

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Soldiers of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division combined forces with Airmen of the 96th Bomb Squadron for Pegasus Forge 5.5, a training event that took place at Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 11, 2020.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 17:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 763696
    VIRIN: 200811-F-IP635-1001
    Filename: DOD_107947739
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    This work, Pegasus Forge 2020 - BRoll, by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

