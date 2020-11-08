Soldiers of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division combined forces with Airmen of the 96th Bomb Squadron for Pegasus Forge 5.5, a training event that took place at Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 11, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 17:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|763696
|VIRIN:
|200811-F-IP635-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107947739
|Length:
|00:04:12
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pegasus Forge 2020 - BRoll, by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
