U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. James R. Keller, the 12th Marine Corps District Musician Placement Director, along with Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego Band members, Sgt. Michael Hong and Lance Cpl. Jonathan Schneider, share their experiences and discuss opportunities available within the Marine Corps Music Program at MCRD San Diego, Calif. on July 28, 2020. Precision, accuracy, endurance and a commitment to mission accomplishment are some of the defining marks of our Corps as well as Marines serving as professional musicians. The Musician Enlistment Option Program in the Marine Corps gives talented musicians who want to challenge themselves the opportunity to serve, lead, and perform. Could you be one of the few to perform with the elite? For more information, contact your local recruiter. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Autmn Laning)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 15:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|763668
|VIRIN:
|200807-M-EU132-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107947420
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Musician Enlistment Option Program, by Sgt Autmn Laning, identified by DVIDS
