    Musician Enlistment Option Program

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2020

    Video by Sgt. Autmn Laning 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. James R. Keller, the 12th Marine Corps District Musician Placement Director, along with Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego Band members, Sgt. Michael Hong and Lance Cpl. Jonathan Schneider, share their experiences and discuss opportunities available within the Marine Corps Music Program at MCRD San Diego, Calif. on July 28, 2020. Precision, accuracy, endurance and a commitment to mission accomplishment are some of the defining marks of our Corps as well as Marines serving as professional musicians. The Musician Enlistment Option Program in the Marine Corps gives talented musicians who want to challenge themselves the opportunity to serve, lead, and perform. Could you be one of the few to perform with the elite? For more information, contact your local recruiter. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Autmn Laning)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 15:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 763668
    VIRIN: 200807-M-EU132-001
    Filename: DOD_107947420
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Musician Enlistment Option Program, by Sgt Autmn Laning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

