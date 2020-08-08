video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/763668" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. James R. Keller, the 12th Marine Corps District Musician Placement Director, along with Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego Band members, Sgt. Michael Hong and Lance Cpl. Jonathan Schneider, share their experiences and discuss opportunities available within the Marine Corps Music Program at MCRD San Diego, Calif. on July 28, 2020. Precision, accuracy, endurance and a commitment to mission accomplishment are some of the defining marks of our Corps as well as Marines serving as professional musicians. The Musician Enlistment Option Program in the Marine Corps gives talented musicians who want to challenge themselves the opportunity to serve, lead, and perform. Could you be one of the few to perform with the elite? For more information, contact your local recruiter. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Autmn Laning)