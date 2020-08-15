Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    495th CSSB Individual Weapons Qualification

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MT, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Pembroke 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    495th CSSB conducts individual weapons qualification at Fort Harrison, MT

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2020
    Date Posted: 08.16.2020 13:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 763575
    VIRIN: 200815-A-WE848-148
    PIN: 81620
    Filename: DOD_107946278
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: MT, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 495th CSSB Individual Weapons Qualification, by SFC Thomas Pembroke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    495th CSSB MTARNG "Montana Army National Guard" iwq montana "weapons qualification

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT