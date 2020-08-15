Members of the 30th ABCT return from a year long deployment.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2020 19:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|763557
|VIRIN:
|200815-Z-TO715-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107945822
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|19
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 30th ABCT Returns Home to North Carolina, by SSgt Sonia Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT