U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Justin Garrett, door gunner with Echo Company, 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, conducts aerial gunnery qualification at a range at the 28th ECAB's mobilization station. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Adam Kabella)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2020 14:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|763544
|VIRIN:
|200815-Z-IK914-0005
|Filename:
|DOD_107945591
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|23
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Aerial gunnery, by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT