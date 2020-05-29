This is the first in a series of garrison videos to help employees and families cope with the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic. The roundtable, organized by the Religious Support Offices of Fort Hunter Liggett and Parks Reserve Forces Training Area, has Garrison Commander Col. Charles Bell asking questions of the participants on how parents can talk to their children about the pandemic, on self-monitoring the potential for substance abuse when under stress, and keeping centered in one's faith and outlook. Participants are Theresa Martinez, ASAP; Chaplain Mark Cisco, garrison chaplain; Chaplain Cesar Rodriguez; Chaplain (Capt.) Charles Ross, Jr. PRFTA deputy garrison chaplain; and Les Toth, Army Community Services.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 17:15
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|756384
|VIRIN:
|200529-A-OV743-291
|Filename:
|DOD_107856560
|Length:
|00:13:22
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, RSO Wellness Roundtable, by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT