RSO Wellness Roundtable

This is the first in a series of garrison videos to help employees and families cope with the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic. The roundtable, organized by the Religious Support Offices of Fort Hunter Liggett and Parks Reserve Forces Training Area, has Garrison Commander Col. Charles Bell asking questions of the participants on how parents can talk to their children about the pandemic, on self-monitoring the potential for substance abuse when under stress, and keeping centered in one's faith and outlook. Participants are Theresa Martinez, ASAP; Chaplain Mark Cisco, garrison chaplain; Chaplain Cesar Rodriguez; Chaplain (Capt.) Charles Ross, Jr. PRFTA deputy garrison chaplain; and Les Toth, Army Community Services.