Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RSO Wellness Roundtable

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2020

    Video by Amy Phillips 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    This is the first in a series of garrison videos to help employees and families cope with the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic. The roundtable, organized by the Religious Support Offices of Fort Hunter Liggett and Parks Reserve Forces Training Area, has Garrison Commander Col. Charles Bell asking questions of the participants on how parents can talk to their children about the pandemic, on self-monitoring the potential for substance abuse when under stress, and keeping centered in one's faith and outlook. Participants are Theresa Martinez, ASAP; Chaplain Mark Cisco, garrison chaplain; Chaplain Cesar Rodriguez; Chaplain (Capt.) Charles Ross, Jr. PRFTA deputy garrison chaplain; and Les Toth, Army Community Services.

    Date Taken: 05.29.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 17:15
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 756384
    VIRIN: 200529-A-OV743-291
    Filename: DOD_107856560
    Length: 00:13:22
    Location: CA, US
    TAGS

    wellness
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    Parks Reserve Forces Training Area
    Army resiliency
    COVID-19

