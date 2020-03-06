Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Practicing deliberate decision making as COVID-19 restrictions ease

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    06.03.2020

    Video by Patrick Loch 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Col. Jonathan “Craig” Taylor, command surgeon for U.S. Africa Command, discusses the value in wearing masks, where we stand on a potential antibody testing and how good decision-making can help keep the community safe as restrictions ease.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 09:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 756188
    VIRIN: 200603-O-CQ961-785
    Filename: DOD_107854176
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Practicing deliberate decision making as COVID-19 restrictions ease, by Patrick Loch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.K.
    U.S. Africa Command
    Stuttgart
    command surgeon
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT