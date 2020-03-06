Col. Jonathan “Craig” Taylor, command surgeon for U.S. Africa Command, discusses the value in wearing masks, where we stand on a potential antibody testing and how good decision-making can help keep the community safe as restrictions ease.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 09:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|756188
|VIRIN:
|200603-O-CQ961-785
|Filename:
|DOD_107854176
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Practicing deliberate decision making as COVID-19 restrictions ease, by Patrick Loch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
