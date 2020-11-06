U.S. Africa Command commemorated the establishment of America’s first national institution during a joint ceremony at Kelley Barracks on Jun. 11.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 09:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|756185
|VIRIN:
|200611-A-FC375-276
|Filename:
|DOD_107854136
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|STUTTGART, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFRICOM commander recognizes the U.S. Army's 245th birthday, by SSG Flor Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
