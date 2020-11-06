82nd Airborne Division Flag Day Demonstration (Social Media)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/756086" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Paratroopers with the 82nd Airborne Division Artillery, participate in a flag folding demonstration at Fort Bragg, N.C., on June 11, in honor of Flag Day. Flag day, commemorates the adoption of the U.S. Flag on June 14, 1777. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Hubert D. Delany III and Sgt. Liem Huynh)