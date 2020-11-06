Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Airborne Division Flag Day Demonstration (Social Media)

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Video by Sgt. Hubert Delany 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers with the 82nd Airborne Division Artillery, participate in a flag folding demonstration at Fort Bragg, N.C., on June 11, in honor of Flag Day. Flag day, commemorates the adoption of the U.S. Flag on June 14, 1777. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Hubert D. Delany III and Sgt. Liem Huynh)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.13.2020 16:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 756086
    VIRIN: 200611-A-AM237-110
    PIN: 826475
    Filename: DOD_107853275
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Airborne Division Flag Day Demonstration (Social Media), by SGT Hubert Delany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    FORSCOM
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    Army Birthday
    Flag Day
    Flag Folding

