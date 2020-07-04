Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Wingmen Hotline Animation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Lillian Miller 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    This animation was created to promote the Barksdale Wingman Line which is a 24/7 hotline for Airmen who need to talk to someone outside of their chain of command. Trained volunteers guide and help people gain access to all the resources available here at Barksdale. (U.S. Air Force animation by Senior Airman Lillian Miller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 17:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 756015
    VIRIN: 200407-F-NP461-1004
    Filename: DOD_107852614
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wingmen Hotline Animation, by SrA Lillian Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    United States Air Force
    USAF
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    2nd BW
    Wingmen Line
    Wingmen Hotline

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT