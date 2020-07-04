This animation was created to promote the Barksdale Wingman Line which is a 24/7 hotline for Airmen who need to talk to someone outside of their chain of command. Trained volunteers guide and help people gain access to all the resources available here at Barksdale. (U.S. Air Force animation by Senior Airman Lillian Miller)
|04.07.2020
|06.12.2020 17:29
|Video Productions
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
This work, Wingmen Hotline Animation, by SrA Lillian Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
