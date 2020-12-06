US Navy Assists National Park Service For Future Reopening

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (June 12, 2020) U.S. Navy assists the National Park Service with getting the grounds of the Pearl Harbor National Memorial ready for future reopening after being closed since March 17, 2020. Sailors from the Mustang Association organized the event and military members from various Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commands volunteered to perform a variety of maintenance tasks in order to assist their National Park Service partner. (U.S. Navy video by Erin Huggins/Released)
