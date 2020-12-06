Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Navy Assists National Park Service For Future Reopening

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Video by Erin Huggins 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (June 12, 2020) U.S. Navy assists the National Park Service with getting the grounds of the Pearl Harbor National Memorial ready for future reopening after being closed since March 17, 2020. Sailors from the Mustang Association organized the event and military members from various Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commands volunteered to perform a variety of maintenance tasks in order to assist their National Park Service partner. (U.S. Navy video by Erin Huggins/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Navy Assists National Park Service For Future Reopening, by Erin Huggins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    USS Arizona
    National Park Service
    Hawaii
    US Navy
    Mustang Association
    Pearl Harbor National Memorial

