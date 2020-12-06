US Navy Assists National Park Service For Future Reopening

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (June 12, 2020) U.S. Navy assists the National Park Service with getting the grounds of the Pearl Harbor National Memorial ready for future reopening after being closed since March 17, 2020. Sailors from the Mustang Association organized the event and military members from various Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commands volunteered to perform a variety of maintenance tasks in order to assist their National Park Service partner. (U.S. Navy video by Erin Huggins/Released)