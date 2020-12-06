Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Fleet Shoutouts for the Graduating Class of 2020

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Breum 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 14:18
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 755980
    VIRIN: 200612-N-GQ458-1001
    Filename: DOD_107852139
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Fleet Shoutouts for the Graduating Class of 2020, by PO3 Austin Breum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Shoutout
    Graduation
    Recruiting
    2020

