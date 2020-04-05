U.S. Air Force 1st Fighter Wing Airmen use the 1st FW innovation lab to create masks and help wing personnel continue the mission during the COVID-19 pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 11:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|755930
|VIRIN:
|200504-F-XK411-679
|Filename:
|DOD_107851689
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airmen use innovation to help during COVID-19, by SrA Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT