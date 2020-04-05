Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airmen use innovation to help during COVID-19

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Tristan Biese 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force 1st Fighter Wing Airmen use the 1st FW innovation lab to create masks and help wing personnel continue the mission during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 11:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755930
    VIRIN: 200504-F-XK411-679
    Filename: DOD_107851689
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen use innovation to help during COVID-19, by SrA Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air Combat Command
    Mask
    Virginia
    Langley Air Force Base
    Air Force
    US Air Force
    Airman
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    1st Fighter Wing
    innovation
    JBLE
    1st FW
    633rd Air Base Wing Public Affairs
    Senior Airman Tristan Biese
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT