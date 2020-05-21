Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Samurai Surge - Elephant Walk 2020 - B-Roll

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.21.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Despite the challenges of COVID-19 members of the 36th Airlift Squadron, 459th Airlift Squadron, 374th Maintenance Group and the 353rd Special Operations Group came together to complete a 17 aircraft formation or an "Elephant Walk" as part of the Samurai Surge exercise.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 00:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755868
    VIRIN: 200521-F-KS661-536
    Filename: DOD_107851085
    Length: 00:12:50
    Location: FUSSA, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Samurai Surge - Elephant Walk 2020 - B-Roll, by SrA Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Japan
    Tokyo
    Yokota
    Flight line
    Sky
    UH1
    CV22
    C12
    Yokota AB
    Flight
    Air Force
    AMC
    Exercise
    USAF
    C130
    Taxiway
    Samurai Surge
    Clouds
    Elephant Walk
    Propellors
    COVID19

